I just can't get my head around it... 49 mind-blowing historic retro pics of Preston in 1952

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 09:52 GMT
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 09:52 GMT

This is practically the stuff of ancient history at this point!

Delving back some 72 years into the depths of history to a time before satellites, the internet, defibrillators, mobile phones, and barcodes, this collection of retro archive pictures from Preston way back in 1952 displays the city as you’ve never seen it before.

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. 1952 Preston Guild Preston & District Butchers Association members float. Photo courtesy of www.preston-guild.co.uk

2. snowdrift in Garstang in 1940, Church Street Preston decorated for the 1952 Preston Guild and the mayoral procession in Longridge from a decade ago

3. Many thanks to LP reader Mary Gibson, originally from the St Walburge's Parish in Preston but now living in Morecambe, for today's photo of Cardinal Griffin at the 1952 Preston Guild. The picture was taken by Harry Bamber, a press photographer from Preston.

4. Looking Back 1952 Guild Week This picture was sent in by Marie Todhunter it was taken outside my grandma's house in Great Avenham street,Preston.The lang family im at the front aged 5.

