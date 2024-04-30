With 1990s students these days likely dropping their own kids off at school of a morning, here’s a chance to indulge in a spot of nostalgia with our collection of archive retro pictures of influential Preston teachers from the ‘90s, all of whom will have undoubtedly shaped the lives of countless budding Prestonians.
As reader Jane Higham says: “Wow! That's a blast from the past! Don't even remember that being taken!”
We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured? Take a look...
Ashton High School in Preston was described as an example to others after landing a top 50 place in a nationwide survey. Back in 1995 the school was one of only 50 secondaries to be identified in HMI inspector Chris Woodhead's annual report for achievements between 1992 and 1994. Pictured is headteacher Graham Hewetson with some of the pupils celebrating the good news Photo: RETRO
You've gotta roll with it... (From left to right) Terry Dickenson, Christine Pope, and Bill Smith, teachers at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston, who performed pop songs to pupils in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice Photo: RETRO
John Dalgleish, head teacher at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, gets a soaking from pupils Rebecca Gregson and Jennifer Prosser at the Summer Fair Photo: RETRO
Lynne Schneidereit, the deputy head teacher of Westwood Primary School, Clayton-le-Woods near Preston, holds a vandalised sign assisted by pupils, Peter Harvey and Louise Worth Photo: RETRO