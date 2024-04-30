'I don't remember these being taken!' 21 old school blast from the past retro pics of 1990s Preston teachers

What better way to cast your mind back to you school days than by taking a trip back in time to pay homage to some of Preston’s educators from a different generation.

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 13:24 BST

With 1990s students these days likely dropping their own kids off at school of a morning, here’s a chance to indulge in a spot of nostalgia with our collection of archive retro pictures of influential Preston teachers from the ‘90s, all of whom will have undoubtedly shaped the lives of countless budding Prestonians.

As reader Jane Higham says: “Wow! That's a blast from the past! Don't even remember that being taken!”

We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured? Take a look...

Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

Lancashire's 20 Wetherspoons pubs ranked from best to worst according to the public's Google reviews

'I remember it well': 43 retro pics of old Preston nightclubs Tokyo Jo's, The Manxman and Lava & Ignite

'I loved prom!' 43 amazing retro pictures of Preston students at their proms in years gone by

Ashton High School in Preston was described as an example to others after landing a top 50 place in a nationwide survey. Back in 1995 the school was one of only 50 secondaries to be identified in HMI inspector Chris Woodhead's annual report for achievements between 1992 and 1994. Pictured is headteacher Graham Hewetson with some of the pupils celebrating the good news

1. 1990s Preston Schools

Ashton High School in Preston was described as an example to others after landing a top 50 place in a nationwide survey. Back in 1995 the school was one of only 50 secondaries to be identified in HMI inspector Chris Woodhead's annual report for achievements between 1992 and 1994. Pictured is headteacher Graham Hewetson with some of the pupils celebrating the good news Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
You've gotta roll with it... (From left to right) Terry Dickenson, Christine Pope, and Bill Smith, teachers at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston, who performed pop songs to pupils in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice

2. 1990s Preston Schools

You've gotta roll with it... (From left to right) Terry Dickenson, Christine Pope, and Bill Smith, teachers at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston, who performed pop songs to pupils in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
John Dalgleish, head teacher at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, gets a soaking from pupils Rebecca Gregson and Jennifer Prosser at the Summer Fair

3. 1990s Preston Schools

John Dalgleish, head teacher at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, gets a soaking from pupils Rebecca Gregson and Jennifer Prosser at the Summer Fair Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Lynne Schneidereit, the deputy head teacher of Westwood Primary School, Clayton-le-Woods near Preston, holds a vandalised sign assisted by pupils, Peter Harvey and Louise Worth

4. 1990s Preston Schools

Lynne Schneidereit, the deputy head teacher of Westwood Primary School, Clayton-le-Woods near Preston, holds a vandalised sign assisted by pupils, Peter Harvey and Louise Worth Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Preston