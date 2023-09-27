17 retro pictures of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day
Famous for its sticky floors and less than salubrious-smelling toilets, Tokyo Jo’s was a Preston institution.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
At the heart of the Preston clubbing scene for many a teenager over the years, the establishment has played host to many a story for countless locals, so take a trip down memory lane…
