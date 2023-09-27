News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

17 retro pictures of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

Famous for its sticky floors and less than salubrious-smelling toilets, Tokyo Jo’s was a Preston institution.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST

At the heart of the Preston clubbing scene for many a teenager over the years, the establishment has played host to many a story for countless locals, so take a trip down memory lane…

While you’re here, check out some of our other retro articles…

27 retro pictures of the roughest pubs and clubs in Preston through the years as decided by readers

Huge collection of 41 retro pictures of Preston schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

31 incredible retro archive pictures to take you back to late 1990s Chorley, from schools to Star Wars

Tokyo Jo's

1. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Tokyo Jo's

2. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Tokyo Jo's

3. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Tokyo Jo's

4. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonChorley