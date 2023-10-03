It may be hard to believe, but the early ‘70s are not five decades in the past...
And while it may seem like another era for many, for countless others those 50 years will have passed in the blink of an eye. So take a trip down memory lane and have a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1972.
Be sure not to miss some of our other retro pieces…
1. 1972 Preston
The annual Leyland pram race got off to a good start when the event was kicked off by skipper Graham Hawkins, Alan Kelly and George Ross from Preston North End. The race, held in Worden Park, was to raise money for the Leyland and District Committee of the Cancer Research Campaign Photo: RETRO
2. 1972 Preston
Punters at The Queen's Arms in Kirkham put their hands in their pockets to provide youngsters at Preston's Shepherd Street Mission with a super see-saw Photo: RETRO
3. 1972 Preston
Preston Greyhound Stadium was the venue for the Hunt Cup final. Pictured here are the winners, Roach Bridge, who beat St Gerard's Photo: RETRO
4. 1972 Preston
Personalities at Preston North End Sportsmen's Club dinner at the Bull and Royal Hotel, Preston. From left to right: George Ross, Graham Hawkins, Alan Spavin, Bob Bolton (PNE vice-chairman), Alan Jones (PNE director), Tom Nicholson (PNE chairman), Cyril Pilkington (PNE director), James Wilde (PNE director), Tom Gore (PNE director), and Jeff Bolton (PNE assistant secretary) Photo: RETRO