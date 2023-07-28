News you can trust since 1886
Huge collection of 43 historic retro pictures of Preston in 1985, from business and celebrities to schools and prisons

Probably best known for the National Union of Mine Workers ending a 51 week strike, 1985 was nevertheless an eventful year for countless other reasons, too.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1985.

Helen Worth (Gail from Coronation Street) opens MFI in Preston, September 1985

1. Preston in 1985

Helen Worth (Gail from Coronation Street) opens MFI in Preston, September 1985 Photo: RETRO

Preston-born magician Johnny Hart (left), who has performed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, came down to earth with a bump at the magicians convention in Blackpool. Pictured above Johnny compares notes with Tom Owen from Blackpool

2. Preston in 1985

Preston-born magician Johnny Hart (left), who has performed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, came down to earth with a bump at the magicians convention in Blackpool. Pictured above Johnny compares notes with Tom Owen from Blackpool Photo: RETRO

An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing

3. Preston in 1985

An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing Photo: RETRO

Traders from all over the North West gathered to wake Preston up from its sleepy Tuesday blues. The town's covered market became the centre of attention for its first ever car boot sale - claimed to be one of the biggest in Europe. The idea for the sale - which attracted around 200 cars and stall holders - came from Coun Albert Richardson, Preston's chairman of environmental health

4. Preston in 1985

Traders from all over the North West gathered to wake Preston up from its sleepy Tuesday blues. The town's covered market became the centre of attention for its first ever car boot sale - claimed to be one of the biggest in Europe. The idea for the sale - which attracted around 200 cars and stall holders - came from Coun Albert Richardson, Preston's chairman of environmental health Photo: RETRO

