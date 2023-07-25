1990 and 2009 can seem worlds apart...
Here we take a look back at life in Walton-le-Dale between the years of 1990 and 2009, so have a flick through some of our best archive pictures from those two decades below...
Walton-le-Dale from 1990 to 2009
Mature "students" took to the streets of Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale for a fancy dress pub crawl to raise money for a child with cerebral palsy. Dressed as pupils of the legendary St Trinian's, the football team of Walton-le-Dale's Sir Robert Peel pub, plus the parents of wheelchair-bound Joshua Newsham and frends, toured the area's pubs to boost an appeal to send the seven-year-old to Hungary's Peto Institute so he can receive their revolutionary intensive physiotherapy treatment Photo: RETRO
Some of the performers from the Walton Le Dale High School christmas production Snowzone. Singer Beccy Jones (back) with dancers Nicola Allan (left) and Loretta Robinson (right) and juggler Alexa Randell. Photo: LINDSEY NORTH
A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise Walmsley Photo: RETRO