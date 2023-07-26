33 stunning historic retro pictures of life in Preston in 1974, from North End and bands to politics and schools
Take a step back in time to 1974
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Now a bygone era almost 50 years ago, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in 1974.
