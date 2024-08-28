58 historic images of the famous and iconic Preston Bus Station down the ages

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:19 BST

Preston’s Bus Station is truly iconic.

One of the city’s more impressive architectural feats, the building certainly catches the eye, so take a look at some of our vest archive pictures of Preston’s grand bus station down the decades.

1. Work underway building Preston bus station 50 year sago

National World

2. Preston Bus Station

National World

3. Picture of man sitting on side of Preston Bus Station 4/7/2013

National World

4. Aerials 2013. Preston City Centre with Bus Station, Guild Hall, Sessions House and Town Hall

National World

