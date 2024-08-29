56 long lost archive pictures showing you what people in Preston looked like back in the early 1950s

As they say, the only constant is change.

With that all-true aphorism in mind, take a look at what Prestonians looked like back in the 1950s. They were just like you and I, lived in the same city as us, and generally lived similar lives to ours, but their existence was far different from the one which we experience some 75 years on...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bot more nostalgia or a few other trips down memory lane? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

1. Tom Finney & Bob Langton, Preston North End, 1950. Image courtesy and copyright of The Lancashire Evening Post Â© www.lep.co.uk

2. Do you remember the Royal visit to Preston on April 11, 1951? The Mayor, Alderman Matthew Williamson, escorts the Royal party from the Town Hall. Princess Margaret appears on the right. Email [email protected] with your memories.

3. Did you see boxer Johnny Sullivan, when he visited Preston Market Place on September 15, 1954? Johnny arrives at the Town Hall for a civic reception following his recent victory over Gordon Hazell at Harringay. He held the title for the British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion. Picture and information courtesy of LP archives and Preston Digital Archives. Please share your memories by emailing or writing to the address below.

4. The Mayor at the Ford Showroom c.1950 Courtesy of Preston City Council www.preston.gov.uk/

