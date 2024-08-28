51 glamorous retro pics of 2010s Preston students, graduations, and prom nights back in the day

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 14:18 BST

For countless students, momentous events like graduation and prom are the highlight of the academic year.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our very best retro archive pictures of graduations, proms, and students from not only high schools across Preston, but UCLan as well.

1. Rolling.....Penwortham All Hallows Catholic High held its leavers' prom at The Pines Hotel in Clayton-le-Woods





2. PHOTO. KEVIN McGUINNESS. From left, Charlie Saunders, Leigh Martin and Jodie Latham at the Corpus Christi Catholic Sports College Prom at Barton Grange





3. from left, Salleha Lulat, 1A 1B 1C, Shara Edgar, 2A 1C, Georgina Higson, 2A 2B, Jeremy Heywood, 3A* 1A, Connor Brown, 1A* 1A 1B, Katherine McDowall, 1A* 2A and Siobhan Diston, 3A's from Preston College with their A Level results





4. from left, Salleha Lulat, 1A 1B 1C, Shara Edgar, 2A 1C, Georgina Higson, 2A 2B, Jeremy Heywood, 3A* 1A, Connor Brown, 1A* 1A 1B, Katherine McDowall, 1A* 2A and Siobhan Diston, 3A's from Preston College with their A Level results




