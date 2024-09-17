The town's streets buzzed with activity, from Fishergate's bustling shops to the local markets, which continued to serve as the heart of the community. Shoppers flocked to iconic stores like Debenhams and Woolworths, while new boutiques and modern fashion trends were slowly shaping the high street.
Preston North End remained central to the town’s identity, with Deepdale Stadium regularly filled with passionate fans supporting their beloved team. Music and pop culture had a growing influence on daily life, as the sounds of synth-pop and new wave blared from radios and cassette players.
Local nightlife flourished with pubs and clubs offering a chance to unwind and dance the night away. The people of Preston in 1986 reflected a mix of hardworking industrial roots and a new era of creativity and modernization. The spirit of community remained strong, with local festivals, fairs, and football uniting families and friends.
Fashion trends of the time—think bold colours, oversized clothing, and big hairstyles—were embraced by the youth, adding to the town's dynamic atmosphere. Now, let’s take a nostalgic look at Preston through a collection of archive images from this unforgettable era.
Take a look...
