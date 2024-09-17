47 astonishing retro pics to take you back in time to 1986, from schools & weddings to Royal Preston Hospital

By Jack Marshall, Jack Marshall
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 12:12 GMT

In 1986, Preston was a town experiencing both change and continuity, with a rich blend of traditional values and the vibrant energy of the 1980s.

The town's streets buzzed with activity, from Fishergate's bustling shops to the local markets, which continued to serve as the heart of the community. Shoppers flocked to iconic stores like Debenhams and Woolworths, while new boutiques and modern fashion trends were slowly shaping the high street.

Preston North End remained central to the town’s identity, with Deepdale Stadium regularly filled with passionate fans supporting their beloved team. Music and pop culture had a growing influence on daily life, as the sounds of synth-pop and new wave blared from radios and cassette players.

Local nightlife flourished with pubs and clubs offering a chance to unwind and dance the night away. The people of Preston in 1986 reflected a mix of hardworking industrial roots and a new era of creativity and modernization. The spirit of community remained strong, with local festivals, fairs, and football uniting families and friends.

Fashion trends of the time—think bold colours, oversized clothing, and big hairstyles—were embraced by the youth, adding to the town's dynamic atmosphere. Now, let’s take a nostalgic look at Preston through a collection of archive images from this unforgettable era.

Take a look...

Chimneys getting demolished at St George's Road Mill, Preston June 1986

The Mayoress of Preston, Mrs Betty Atkinson, offers shelter to her husband who showed how adept he was at knocking in tent pegs, watched by interested guides as the Lancashire West Girl Guides held their first ever international camp at Guy's Farm, Forton, near Lancaster

These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid

The pack power of St Brendan's College finally clinched the All England Schools Rugby crown for the Bristol school at Preston Grasshoppers. They scored two tries in both the semi-final and final of the tournament - against Queen Elizabeth Grammar School and Kirkham Grammar School respectively

