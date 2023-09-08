News you can trust since 1886
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

25 retro pictures of life in Preston in 1978, from pubs and schools to fires and celebrities like Les Dawson

Known as the year of the Winter of Discontent, 1978 was quite the 12 months.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

So take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in that heady year...

Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston

1. Preston in 1978

Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston Photo: RETRO

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

2. Preston in 1978

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO

Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall

3. Preston in 1978

Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall Photo: RETRO

Pantomime and circus rolled into one - that was the festive theme for a staff party at Patricia's Unisex Salon, Friargate, Preston. Female and male staff who spend the rest of the year grooming other people let their own hair down in a wide variety of fancy dress parts

4. Preston in 1978

Pantomime and circus rolled into one - that was the festive theme for a staff party at Patricia's Unisex Salon, Friargate, Preston. Female and male staff who spend the rest of the year grooming other people let their own hair down in a wide variety of fancy dress parts Photo: RETRO

