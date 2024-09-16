3 . Preston in 1996

When the chips are down these youngsters know what's cooking. Preston scouts have named their top of the shops after running their own competition to find the finest local fryer. The children from the third Lea St Peter and Pauls troop surveyed a series of local fish and chip shops. After dishing up top marks for taste and value for the money, the champion chippie title was handed to the Happy Haddock on Plungington Road. Pictured: Some of the boys sample the chips while their scout leader hands over the award to Peter Mullin Photo: RETRO