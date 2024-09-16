41 old school retro pics of 1996 Preston, from David Moyes & North End to the Euros & pubs

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Aug 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 11:41 GMT

It was quite the year.

Famous for the tragedy that was the Dunblane Massacre and the dramatic divorces of the Duke and Duchess of York (Andrew and Sarah) and of the Prince and Princess of Wales (Charles and Diana), 1996 was also a time of advancement in the shape of the birth of Dolly the sheep and of (albeit brief) joy surrounding the England national football team, who made it to the semi-finals of that year’s Euros.

Here are some of our best archive pictures from that heady era...

They were dancing in Church Street, Preston during Euro '96.

It's hot, sweaty and downright uncomfortable - unless you're a dance fan. You can forget Manchester's Hacienda or London's Ministry of Sound - those who know where it's really at head for Feel at the Unversity in Central Lancashire in Preston. It's been hailed as one of the best dance nights in Britain and attracts hundreds of hedonists from all over the country twice a month. Pictured above are some of the crowd

When the chips are down these youngsters know what's cooking. Preston scouts have named their top of the shops after running their own competition to find the finest local fryer. The children from the third Lea St Peter and Pauls troop surveyed a series of local fish and chip shops. After dishing up top marks for taste and value for the money, the champion chippie title was handed to the Happy Haddock on Plungington Road. Pictured: Some of the boys sample the chips while their scout leader hands over the award to Peter Mullin

It's hot, sweaty and downright uncomfortable - unless you're a dance fan. You can forget Manchester's Hacienda or London's Ministry of Sound - those who know where it's really at head for Feel at the Unversity in Central Lancashire in Preston. It's been hailed as one of the best dance nights in Britain and attracts hundreds of hedonists from all over the country twice a month. Pictured above are some of the crowd

