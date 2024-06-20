I miss my school days... 41 retro pics of 70s, 80s & 90s Preston schools, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 14:22 BST

They say your school years are some of the best of your life.

And, looking through some of our best archive pictures of life at a handful of Preston schools throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, it’s easy to see why.

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

Be sure not to miss some of our other retro content such as…

I love those old school cars... 35 astonishing retro pics to transport you back to Preston in the 1950s

30 football fan pictures from Preston's Euro Fanzone during England's Euro 2024 win over Serbia

I miss the 1980s... 32 spectacular retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the early 1980s

I love these 45 utterly adorable retro pictures of young Preston school starters from down the years

Budding actors at a Lancashire school found themselves in the spotlight when the curtains opened on their latest production. Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School staged The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Pictured above are, from left: Jamie Lowe, Nicky McKay, Hayley Baxter, Emma Anderton, Ranvir Singh and Simon Morgan

1. Preston schools through the ages

Budding actors at a Lancashire school found themselves in the spotlight when the curtains opened on their latest production. Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School staged The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Pictured above are, from left: Jamie Lowe, Nicky McKay, Hayley Baxter, Emma Anderton, Ranvir Singh and Simon MorganPhoto: RETRO

Photo Sales
These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid

2. Preston schools through the ages

These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action AidPhoto: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fencing Award winner at Kirkham Grammar School, Feb 1972

3. Preston schools through the ages

Fencing Award winner at Kirkham Grammar School, Feb 1972Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Three hundred staff and youngster from St Thomas More High School, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, turned up to class dressed in silly outfits and nobody batted an eyelid. And it was all in aid of ITV's Telethon appeal. The children paid 20p each to get out of school uniform, and it is hoped they will raise more than £200 for the appeal

4. Preston schools through the ages

Three hundred staff and youngster from St Thomas More High School, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, turned up to class dressed in silly outfits and nobody batted an eyelid. And it was all in aid of ITV's Telethon appeal. The children paid 20p each to get out of school uniform, and it is hoped they will raise more than £200 for the appealPhoto: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonScoutsLeylandSchoolsEuro 2024SerbiaEnglandNostalgiafirst person