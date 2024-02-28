News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

39 retro pics of Preston’s All Hallows High School in the 90s, from theatre & politicians to sports & teachers

Countless Penwortham students will remember their time at All Hallows RC High School with fondness.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 15:02 GMT

Having opened its doors in 1975, the school has become a mainstay of secondary education in the area since then, so take a look at some of our best archive pictures of the school back in the 1990s.

Looking for a bit more nostalgia? Check out these other retro pieces…

28 nostalgic retro pics of Preston's famous covered market in the 1980s, from old school traders to shoppers

31 retro pictures of long lost derelict, abandoned, and demolished buildings in Preston down the years

27 amazing retro pictures of Preston back in 1999, from local schools and North End to gyms and firefighters

17 amazing retro pictures of Fulwood in the early 1990s, from schools and football to nurses and soldiers

Cast members from the All Hallows RC High School production of "The Return of Miss Maple"

1. 1990s All Hallows RC High School

Cast members from the All Hallows RC High School production of "The Return of Miss Maple" Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The badminton team from left, Craig Duckworth, 14, Jonathan Smith, 13, and Stephen Turner, 14, from All Hallows RC High School in Penwortham, near Preston, who won the Lancashire under 16s badminton championships

2. 1990s All Hallows RC High School

The badminton team from left, Craig Duckworth, 14, Jonathan Smith, 13, and Stephen Turner, 14, from All Hallows RC High School in Penwortham, near Preston, who won the Lancashire under 16s badminton championships Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The under 15 netball aces of All Hallows RC High School, Penwortham, who have become Lancashire schools champions in 1995 for the second year running. From the left, Sarah McCann, Jane Potter, Sarah McPheer, Annette Clarkson, Charlotte Maher, Helen Eastham, and Anne Louise Barden

3. 1990s All Hallows RC High School

The under 15 netball aces of All Hallows RC High School, Penwortham, who have become Lancashire schools champions in 1995 for the second year running. From the left, Sarah McCann, Jane Potter, Sarah McPheer, Annette Clarkson, Charlotte Maher, Helen Eastham, and Anne Louise Barden Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A group of excited schoolgirls helped carry the Olympic torch through the Preston area on its 1,500 mile journey around the country in 1991. Torch bearers, from left, Lynda Rainford, Clare Crowley, Joanna Holland, Carole Peacock, Joanne Todhunter, Mandy Duffy, and Sara Prendergast were chosen because they are involved in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme

4. 1990s All Hallows RC High School

A group of excited schoolgirls helped carry the Olympic torch through the Preston area on its 1,500 mile journey around the country in 1991. Torch bearers, from left, Lynda Rainford, Clare Crowley, Joanna Holland, Carole Peacock, Joanne Todhunter, Mandy Duffy, and Sara Prendergast were chosen because they are involved in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPenwortham