37 historic retro pictures of life in Preston in 1950, from cinemas, streets, and cars, to shops, parks, and houses
These pictures are like stepping into a time machine.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT
Giving us a glimpse of life in Preston back in 1950, these are some of our best archive pictures of the city back at the halfway point of the 20th century, depicting scenes of everyday life which just go to show how much things have changed over the subsequent 73 years.
