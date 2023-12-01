37 old school retro pictures of life in Preston back in 1998, from North End and pubs to festivals and Miss UK

News you can trust since 1886
1998 was quite the year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 08:25 GMT

From the Good Friday Agreement to the release of the first DVDs and the Ford Focus, it was a year that saw the ‘90s creep evermore towards the new Millennium, so here are a few of our best archive pictures from 1998 in Preston...

Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles.

1. Preston in 1998

Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles. Photo: John Hughes

Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final.

2. Preston in 1998

Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final. Photo: NEIL CROSS

Lincoln City V Preston North End Preston score their second goal.

3. Preston in 1998

Lincoln City V Preston North End Preston score their second goal. Photo: Iain Lynn

The weird and wonderful world of the Edinburgh Festival could be recreated in Preston. Students at the town's Cardinal Newman College are hoping to capture the excitement and atmosphere of the globally-famous arts festival when they present Nowfest, their own six-week-long extravaganza of music, theatre, dance and painting. Pictured above are some of the students taking part

4. Preston in 1998

The weird and wonderful world of the Edinburgh Festival could be recreated in Preston. Students at the town's Cardinal Newman College are hoping to capture the excitement and atmosphere of the globally-famous arts festival when they present Nowfest, their own six-week-long extravaganza of music, theatre, dance and painting. Pictured above are some of the students taking part Photo: RETRO

