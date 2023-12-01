37 old school retro pictures of life in Preston back in 1998, from North End and pubs to festivals and Miss UK
1998 was quite the year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 08:25 GMT
From the Good Friday Agreement to the release of the first DVDs and the Ford Focus, it was a year that saw the ‘90s creep evermore towards the new Millennium, so here are a few of our best archive pictures from 1998 in Preston...
Be sure not to miss some of our other retro articles…
31 age-defying retro pictures of Preston's most historic landmarks, including churches, the railway station, and Avenham Park
Derelict and abandoned: 11 of Preston’s biggest eyesores, from historic pubs and BHS to the Harris Institute
Preston in 1995: 31 retro pictures of life in the '90s, from St George's Centre and Comic Relief to local schools
1 / 10