39 old school retro pictures of 1990s Preston, from Princess Diana and North End to nightclubs and Miss UK

For many, the ‘90s was the pinnacle.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:41 GMT

And that applies to all facets of life – style, music, culture, and film. But have you ever wanted to cast your mind back to what Preston was like back in the ‘90s? Look no further…

It's hot, sweaty and downright uncomfortable - unless you're a dance fan. You can forget Manchester's Hacienda or London's Ministry of Sound - those who know where it's really at head for Feel at the Unversity in Central Lancashire in Preston. It's been hailed as one of the best dance nights in Britain and attracts hundreds of hedonists from all over the country twice a month. Pictured above are some of the crowd

Our hero.... Students Amber Abdellah and Karen Heywood meet Another Level singer Christian Fry at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston back in 1998

You've gotta roll with it... (From left to right) Terry Dickenson, Christine Pope, and Bill Smith, teachers at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston, who performed pop songs to pupils in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice

John Dalgleish, head teacher at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, gets a soaking from pupils Rebecca Gregson and Jennifer Prosser at the Summer Fair

