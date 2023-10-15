News you can trust since 1886
17 fascinating AI pictures of futuristic Preston, from the city centre and the railway station to Avenham Park and UCLan

These days, artificial intelligence is being used for all sorts of things, so we thought we’d ask it to predict what Preston will look like in the future...
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

In search of some hints and answers to the age-old question ‘what does the future hold?’, we asked AI art generator Night Cafe to depict a few cityscape scenes of Preston a few hundred and even a thousand years from now. Here are the results…

Avenham Park

1. AI-generated Preston

Avenham Park Photo: Night Cafe

Post-apocalypse Preston

2. AI-generated Preston

Post-apocalypse Preston Photo: Night Cafe

Fishergate in the year 3000

3. AI-generated Preston

Fishergate in the year 3000 Photo: Night Cafe

Preston Cenotaph

4. AI-generated Preston

Preston Cenotaph Photo: Night Cafe

