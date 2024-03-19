3 . Preston Schools and Clubs in 1978

Silence really was golden for children at Ashton High School in Preston. Almost 200 youngsters sat in absolute silence for more than an hour - and raised £100 for the NSPCC. Presenting the cheque to NSPCC regional organiser Mr Roland Foot, on behalf of the pupils is Beverley Ashcroft, watched by Christine Fox, Ian Small, Shuresh Patel, Ian Williams, Gaynor Whincup, Caroline Newton and Janice Kent, who represented their classes Photo: RETRO