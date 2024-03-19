This could be your lucky day, as we’ve dug out some of the best archive pictures of local students and athletes from Preston in 1978. Take a look...
The Preston Under 15 schoolboys team which lost to West Lancs in the final of the Lancashire Schools FA Cup. Members of the team, pictured above, include: P Kenny, P Barlow, C Jones, M Wignall, N Richardson, G Humphries, V Blane, D Phillips, G Atkinson, A Thompson, S Farnworth, M Jackson, S White and P Whyton Photo: RETRO
Moor Nook County Primary School netball team, winners of the Preston Schools Tournament. Front, left to right: Pamela Till, Amanda Ashby, Tracy Jackson, Tracy Sherritt and Gillian Ward. Back: Mrs Christine Johnston, Maria Maley, Susan Crook, Tina Sharples and Wendy Tomlinson Photo: RETRO
Silence really was golden for children at Ashton High School in Preston. Almost 200 youngsters sat in absolute silence for more than an hour - and raised £100 for the NSPCC. Presenting the cheque to NSPCC regional organiser Mr Roland Foot, on behalf of the pupils is Beverley Ashcroft, watched by Christine Fox, Ian Small, Shuresh Patel, Ian Williams, Gaynor Whincup, Caroline Newton and Janice Kent, who represented their classes Photo: RETRO
A hand of friendship was extended thousands of miles when a bishop from strife-town South Africa visited a Lancashire school. The Rt Rev Frederick Amoore, Bishop of Bloemfontein, called at the William Temple School, Preston, as part of a busy tour of the county Photo: RETRO