49 incredible never before seen retro pictures of Preston life in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools

The '60s was an amazing time,

By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:38 GMT

From the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band to Charlie Chaplin's last film and England basking in their World Cup glory the year before, 1967 was a heady time to be alive. And life in Preston was no different - take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that heady era.

1. Friargate Street Scene, Preston. January 16, 1967

2. 1967 - Miss Teen Queen and runner up with Miss Preston North End 1967 - 1968 at Top Rank nightclub, in Preston, from- Vin Sumner collection

3. A busy Ribble Bus Station in Tithebarn Street, Preston, in 1967

4. Todays Looking Back shows a southbound cement train passing Preston No. 5 Signalbox in 1967. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

