37 retro pictures to take you back to 1988 Preston, including North End, teachers, and students

Take a trip back in time...
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST

The destination? The late ‘80s – have a look through our best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1988.

Also, be sure to check out some of our other recent retro content…

Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988

1. 1988 Preston

Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988 Photo: RETRO

A Lancashire MP called for better provision for working mums when she opened a new creche in the county. Preston MP Audrey Wise was opening a new pre-school centre for staff and students at Lancashire Polytechnic. She is pictured above with some of the young charges

2. 1988 Preston

A Lancashire MP called for better provision for working mums when she opened a new creche in the county. Preston MP Audrey Wise was opening a new pre-school centre for staff and students at Lancashire Polytechnic. She is pictured above with some of the young charges Photo: RETRO

Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988

3. 1988 Preston

Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988 Photo: RETRO

Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre

4. 1988 Preston

Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre Photo: RETRO

