News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Human remains found as officers search for missing man Edward Forrester

35 amazing retro pictures taking you back to early 1990s Chorley, from Princess Diana and schools to cricket at Lord's

Time to take a trip back in time...
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

… to early 1990s Chorley. As those around during the ‘90s will tell you, you just had to be there, but the second best thing is to have a look through our best archive pics of life in Chorley back in the heady era.

Still fancy some more retro content? Check this out…

47 incredible retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 1986, including schools, weddings, and Royal Preston Hospital

27 retro pictures of Fulwood in the early 1970s, from cadets at the barracks and local schools to street parties

25 retro pictures of life in Preston in 1978, from pubs and schools to fires and celebrities like Les Dawson

Children got their skates on as they rolled up for some wheely great fun near Chorley. The youngsters were looking to use up all their spare energy from the summer holidays in a rollerskating session at Coppull Community Leisure Centre, near Chorley

1. Chorley 1993 & 1994

Children got their skates on as they rolled up for some wheely great fun near Chorley. The youngsters were looking to use up all their spare energy from the summer holidays in a rollerskating session at Coppull Community Leisure Centre, near Chorley Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A constable who carried out motorcycle escorts to royalty during his career saw himself in Retro with an advanced piece of equipment.

2. Chorley 1993 & 1994

A constable who carried out motorcycle escorts to royalty during his career saw himself in Retro with an advanced piece of equipment. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Princess Diana visits Leyland Trucks in 1993

3. Chorley 1993 & 1994

Princess Diana visits Leyland Trucks in 1993 Photo: sub

Photo Sales
Former football referee John Atkinson Chorley v Hyde United Northern premier Feb 5th 1994 Pictured with Alan Robinson

4. Chorley 1993 & 1994

Former football referee John Atkinson Chorley v Hyde United Northern premier Feb 5th 1994 Pictured with Alan Robinson Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyPrestonFulwoodLes Dawson