What do you remember most about the grand old era that was the 1980s? Take a look at some of our best archive pics from 1980s Chorley and Leyland to see if they jog any memories...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . This team of officers from Chorley police division have entered a mini-marathon, organised by Chorley and Leyland Round Table. If they are first past the post of the six mile fun run they stand to win a barrel of beer National World Photo Sales

2 . Dogs lovers have launched a scheme in Lancashire schools which they hope will stop animals being abandoned on the street. Special training in looking after dogs was given to pupils at Primrose Hill county primary school in Euxton, near Chorley National World Photo Sales

3 . Charnock Richard patrol leader Frank Wilson gives his opinion of the cooking of 3rd Leyland Guides (from left) Jacqueline Rhodes, Susan Weedall, and Patricia Walmsley, at a cooking competition between scouts and guides from the Chorley and Leyland areas, as they faced each other during a "cook-off" in Worden Park, Leyland National World Photo Sales