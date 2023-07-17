29 retro pictures of life in Walton le Dale in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from schools and Scouts to swimming pools

4 . Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

These young Einsteins proved their genuis in a nationwide science scheme. The children from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, gave up their dinner time breaks to work in the school's laboratory. And their hard work paid off when they all won bronze awards in a new national young boffins programme being run by the British Association for the Advancement of Science Photo: RETRO