News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed

19 cool retro pictures of life in Leyland back in the 1990s, including sports, schools, and theatre

For most of us, the ‘90s are a time to be remembered fondly.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

And so, here we take a look back at some of our very best archive pictures of life back in the 1990s in Leyland...

While you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other retro article…

19 retro pictures of Preston clubs in 1984, from Preston Harriers and musical comedy to boxing clubs and school sports teams

43 amazing retro pictures of Preston proms, including Penwortham Girls High School and Our Lady's Catholic High

25 incredible retro pictures of life in Preston back in 1979, from Caribbean Carnival and the Winter of Discontent to local schools

Young rugby players are celebrating the competion of a £150,000 improvement scheme at their home ground at Moss Side Recreation Area. Pictured: Coun Betty Greenland starts the ball rolling for the Leyland Warriors

1. Leyland in the 1990s

Young rugby players are celebrating the competion of a £150,000 improvement scheme at their home ground at Moss Side Recreation Area. Pictured: Coun Betty Greenland starts the ball rolling for the Leyland Warriors Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
One of Oscar Wilde's most famous comedies is being revived by Leyland-based Dark House Theatre Company. Cast members, pictured above, are busy rehearsing The Importance of Being Earnest, to be presented at Worden Arts and Crafts Centre in Leyland

2. Leyland in the 1990s

One of Oscar Wilde's most famous comedies is being revived by Leyland-based Dark House Theatre Company. Cast members, pictured above, are busy rehearsing The Importance of Being Earnest, to be presented at Worden Arts and Crafts Centre in Leyland Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A group of young actors, who call themselves the Unlimited Theatre Company, and all study at Runshaw College, Leyland, are putting on what they hope will be their latest hit show. It's called Godspell and is a 1960s musical which brings the Gospel of St Matthew to life in real rock and soul style

3. Leyland in the 1990s

A group of young actors, who call themselves the Unlimited Theatre Company, and all study at Runshaw College, Leyland, are putting on what they hope will be their latest hit show. It's called Godspell and is a 1960s musical which brings the Gospel of St Matthew to life in real rock and soul style Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Winners at Leyland Baths

4. Leyland in the 1990s

Winners at Leyland Baths Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:LeylandPreston