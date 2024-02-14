News you can trust since 1886
37 old school retro pics of Preston life in 1950, from cinemas, streets & cars, to shops, parks & houses

These pictures are like stepping into a time machine.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 13:48 GMT

Giving us a glimpse of life in Preston back in 1950, these are some of our best archive pictures of the city back at the halfway point of the 20th century, depicting scenes of everyday life which just go to show how much things have changed over the subsequent 73 years.

This picture was sent in from E.H. Simister it shows February 1950 and a prototype Leyland Olympic (How Appropriate) turns left into Church street, Preston. These buses were a joint venture with Leyland Motors and Metro-Cammel Weymann. Picture reproduced with kind permission of the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland.

1. 1950s Preston

This picture was sent in from E.H. Simister it shows February 1950 and a prototype Leyland Olympic (How Appropriate) turns left into Church street, Preston. These buses were a joint venture with Leyland Motors and Metro-Cammel Weymann. Picture reproduced with kind permission of the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland. Photo: RETRO

North Road & Horn Street, Preston 1950 An early Victorian shop window with 30 small rectangular panes at the corner of Horn Street, on the east side of North Road.

2. 1950s Preston

North Road & Horn Street, Preston 1950 An early Victorian shop window with 30 small rectangular panes at the corner of Horn Street, on the east side of North Road. Photo: PDA

Owen Owen, Preston 1950 This building was the rebuilt portion of Frederick Matthews, drapers, following a major fire in 1918. Owen Owen originally hailed from Liverpool where he opened a drapery store on London Road. The company finally going into administration in February 2007

3. 1950s Preston

Owen Owen, Preston 1950 This building was the rebuilt portion of Frederick Matthews, drapers, following a major fire in 1918. Owen Owen originally hailed from Liverpool where he opened a drapery store on London Road. The company finally going into administration in February 2007 Photo: PDA

Junction of Moor Lane & Moorbrook Street, Preston 1950 Showing Richard Barton, The Corner Stores, est 1864. Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service. www.lantern.lancashire.gov.uk/

4. 1950s Preston

Junction of Moor Lane & Moorbrook Street, Preston 1950 Showing Richard Barton, The Corner Stores, est 1864. Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service. www.lantern.lancashire.gov.uk/ Photo: PDA

