31 old school retro pictures of Preston from 1995 to 1999, from Miss UK & politicians, to North End & clubs

There was nothing quite like the '90s - just ask anyone who actually was there, and they'll invariably tell you 'you just had to be there...'

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:25 GMT

And so why not take a trip down memory lane to indulge in a spot of proper '90s nostalgia by checking out some of our best archive retro pictures of what Preston was like back in the mid- to late-1990s.

1. PHOTO IAN ROBINSON Cub scouts from the 46th Preston (Notre Dame) from left, Anthony Reid, 10, Thomas Russell, 9, Jonathan Reid, 9, Darren Walls, 8, and William Walls, 9 perform the Human Fruit Machine during the Moorbrook School Summer Fete held at the school in Ainsley Road in Fulwood, Preston

2. Headmaster Barry Duckett from Highfield Priory School in Preston at the sponsored bounce which is raising money for local hospices and connected to his sponsored walk in the Himalayas

3. PHOTO - NEIL CROSS Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final. CONTACT Carol 424112. - fox

4. PHOTO JOHN HUGHES Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles.

