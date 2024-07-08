26 enlightening retro archive pictures to take you back to Preston in the late 1960s, from cars to schools

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:18 BST

As they say, the only constant is change.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston back in the 1960s to catch a glimpse of what the city looked like back in those days.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

39 never before seen historic archive pictures of retro Preston life, people, and sights back in 1949

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

I'd love to go back: 48 exclusive archive pictures to whisk you back in time to Preston in the mid 1970s

1. Winckley Square, Preston 1969. Image provided by Kenneth Berry, courtesy of Heather Crook.

National World

Photo Sales

2. This picture ofÂ Preston Docks in 1969 show dock workers Billy Craig, Jack Ryding, Dick Taylor and Clifford Stevenson. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Â 

National World

Photo Sales

3. A crowd of over 40,000 attended the opening on the new St Georgeâs Shopping Centre in Preston in 1969. It was originally planned and built as an open air facility but was later fully enclosed. Some of the shops seen in this image are: Cyril lord (carpets) Lewis Separates, Marks & Spencers, Dawes, Melias, Curtis Shoes and Wyles. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Christmas party at Goss in Preston in 1969

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSchoolsCarsNostalgiaLancashireSouth RibblePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.