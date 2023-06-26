The 1990s was a heady era, and few years stand out quite as much as 1994. Think the passing of Kurt Cobain, the election of Nelson Mandela, the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan incident, and the trial of OJ Simpson… as well as Preston North End’s less than glamourous foray into the old Third Division. But still, the ‘90s was an era of amazing style, music, and film, so take a look at a few snapshots of life in Preston back in 1994...