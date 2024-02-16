News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

23 old school retro pictures of life in 1970s Penwortham, from skateboarding & fashion to golf & cycling

Let’s take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 09:48 GMT

And the destination? Penwortham in the 1970s. Take a look at a few of our best images from that bygone era...

Still looking for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

43 retro pics of nights out at old school Preston nightclubs from Tokyo Jo's and The Manxman to Lava & Ignite

37 old school retro pics of Preston life in 1950, from cinemas, streets & cars, to shops, parks & houses

17 retro pics of 1970s, 1980s & 1990s Preston shops, including Sam Allardyce, Fishergate & St George's Centre

31 old school retro pictures of Preston from 1995 to 1999, from Miss UK & politicians, to North End & clubs

Some of the girls at Penwortham Girls Grammar who are taking part in a Charity Day at the School. July 1973

1. Penwortham in the '70s

Some of the girls at Penwortham Girls Grammar who are taking part in a Charity Day at the School. July 1973 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Ladies and Gentelman who are taking part in a fashion parade at St Mary's in Penwortham. Feb 1972

2. Penwortham in the '70s

Ladies and Gentelman who are taking part in a fashion parade at St Mary's in Penwortham. Feb 1972 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Youngsters enjoy a hobbie hobbies exhibition at Penwortham Priory School

3. Penwortham in the '70s

Youngsters enjoy a hobbie hobbies exhibition at Penwortham Priory School Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Members of Penwortham Volunteer Group embarked on a 12-hour marathon singing session and raised £200 for the Cancer Research Association. The sponsored sing was held at St Teresa's Scout Hut, Queensway, Penwortham

4. Penwortham in the '70s

Members of Penwortham Volunteer Group embarked on a 12-hour marathon singing session and raised £200 for the Cancer Research Association. The sponsored sing was held at St Teresa's Scout Hut, Queensway, Penwortham Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Penwortham