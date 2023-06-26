1990s Preston: 23 retro images of life back in 1994, from schools to Preston North End

Nothing quite beats the ‘90s.
The 1990s was a heady era, and few years stand out quite as much as 1994. Think the passing of Kurt Cobain, the election of Nelson Mandela, the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan incident, and the trial of OJ Simpson… as well as Preston North End’s less than glamourous foray into the old Third Division. But still, the ‘90s was an era of amazing style, music, and film, so take a look at a few snapshots of life in Preston back in 1994...
Pirate Chris Weyer reads a book in the new library, surrounded by fellow treasure hunters (from left) Jennifer Carr, Louise Moran, Rachel Roberts, Lisa Gorton and Zoe Dewsbury. The youngsters from Preston's Brockholes Wood County Primary School were celebrating the opening of their library with a special book week. Photo: RETRO
Children at a Lancashire school are boldy going where no other school has gone before. Wide-eyed pupils at Inskip Primary School, Inskip, near Preston, watched in amazement as a helicopter circled their school and landed in the playground as part of a project on search and rescue Photo: RETRO
A constable who carried out motorcycle escorts to royalty during his career saw himself in Retro with an advanced piece of equipment. David Rigby featured in the Guardian in around 1994 following complaints of speeding in Leyland. Photo: Other
For years, children at a Preston school were crammed into a playground too small to let them enjoy games. Staff at Ingol Pool House County Primary School had asked for extra space as the number of pupils rose. But the education authority had no cash to pay for it. Now the youngsters can enjoy their breaks in a specially-built playground after teachers saved £12,000 to pay for it Photo: RETRO