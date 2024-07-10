18 fantastic retro pics of life in late 1980s Chorley, from old school students and sports to the rotary club

By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 11:25 BST

There was no era quite like the 1980s.

Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Chorley back in the late ‘80s...

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Four members of Chorley Rotary Club set themselves a gruelling challenge by riding 20 miles along bridleways and roads in Rivington Moor, Horwich, Belmont and Winter Hill - all to raise money for the Rotary International Polio Plud fund. Here they are being waved off from Chorley's Town Hall by the mayor Coun Mrs Edna Shone.

Chorley in the late '80s

Talbot Trekkers John Lee (left) and Chairman Andy Bagot (right) with the 'chariot' Marc Smith, Martin Bagot and Bryn Jackson pulled from Preston to Whitehaven to raise more than £3,000 for Children in Need. The lads from the New Talbot pub at Euxton near Chorley walked the 140 miles, towing their charity chariot, in six days

Chorley in the late '80s

Youngsters from Anderton County Primary are the tops when it comes to road safety. They proved it in more ways than one by beating off tough competition from schools throughout Chorley and district to win the coveted road safety challenge contest organised by local police

Chorley in the late '80s

These sporting youngsters were crowned Squash Junior Champions in Chorley - but who are they? And who did they play for? Let us know.

Chorley in the late '80s

