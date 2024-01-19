17 retro pictures of 1970s & 1980s Preston clubs, from darts and archery, to table tennis and running
Joining a club can be one of the most fulfilling things you can do.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 09:37 GMT
As well as providing an invaluable sense of community and the benefits of engaging with people with shared interests, clubs are often centred around some kind of physical pursuit or sport, meaning they’re a perfect way to keep yourself mentally and physically fit whilst also making friends and expanding your social circle. Here we take a look at a few nostalgic images of Preston club members from down the decades...
