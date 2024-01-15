News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

23 iconic retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 1997, from schools and scouts, to North End and kids

In the UK, 1997 was something of a landmark year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT

Not only was it the year that the Labour Party under Tony Blair won a landslide election victory, ending 18 years of Conservative power, but it was also the year Princess Diana tragically died, while the 1996/97 season was Preston North End’s first back in the Second Division after three seasons in the third tier. Here are a few retro photos of life in Preston from that historic year...

Still after more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

33 mind blowing retro pictures of mid 1990s Preston, from David Moyes and North End to Euro 1996 and schools

29 retro pictures of old Preston shops like Booths, Comet, Dorothy Perkins, and gun stores down the decades

23 mind blowing retro pictures of life in Preston back in the 1960s, from North End and church to parties

Preston cub scouts are feeling as pleased as punch after receiving a message from John Major. The Prime Minister was just one of eighty politicians who signed a birthday card for the 1st Lostock Hall Phoenix Cubs, who are this year celebrating the 80th anniversary of cub scouting

1. Preston 1997 retro

Preston cub scouts are feeling as pleased as punch after receiving a message from John Major. The Prime Minister was just one of eighty politicians who signed a birthday card for the 1st Lostock Hall Phoenix Cubs, who are this year celebrating the 80th anniversary of cub scouting Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Peter Taylor from the Preston and North Lancashire Blind Welfare Society eventually smiled when the local police (left to right) Inspector Mark Tottman, Community Officer for the Kingsfold area Peter Rigby and Sgt. Alan Roberts from Penwortham Police Station took the handcuffs off and presented him with a cheque for 550 raised at a recent 60s and 70s night

2. Preston 1997 retro

Peter Taylor from the Preston and North Lancashire Blind Welfare Society eventually smiled when the local police (left to right) Inspector Mark Tottman, Community Officer for the Kingsfold area Peter Rigby and Sgt. Alan Roberts from Penwortham Police Station took the handcuffs off and presented him with a cheque for 550 raised at a recent 60s and 70s night Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Runners in the Garstang Running Club Guy's 10 road race set off on their ten mile run from Guy's Thatched Hamlet, Bilsborrow, near Preston

3. Preston 1997 retro

Runners in the Garstang Running Club Guy's 10 road race set off on their ten mile run from Guy's Thatched Hamlet, Bilsborrow, near Preston Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Children are setting up a bumper sale of signed football shirts and other goods in their bid to raise more than £1,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley. They have approached their favourite football teams, including Preston North End, Blackpool and Liverpool, to sign shirts and footballs to be auctioned at Priory High School in Penwortham, near Preston

4. Preston 1997 retro

Children are setting up a bumper sale of signed football shirts and other goods in their bid to raise more than £1,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley. They have approached their favourite football teams, including Preston North End, Blackpool and Liverpool, to sign shirts and footballs to be auctioned at Priory High School in Penwortham, near Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLabour PartyTony BlairPreston North End