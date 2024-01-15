In the UK, 1997 was something of a landmark year.
Not only was it the year that the Labour Party under Tony Blair won a landslide election victory, ending 18 years of Conservative power, but it was also the year Princess Diana tragically died, while the 1996/97 season was Preston North End’s first back in the Second Division after three seasons in the third tier. Here are a few retro photos of life in Preston from that historic year...
Preston cub scouts are feeling as pleased as punch after receiving a message from John Major. The Prime Minister was just one of eighty politicians who signed a birthday card for the 1st Lostock Hall Phoenix Cubs, who are this year celebrating the 80th anniversary of cub scouting Photo: RETRO
Peter Taylor from the Preston and North Lancashire Blind Welfare Society eventually smiled when the local police (left to right) Inspector Mark Tottman, Community Officer for the Kingsfold area Peter Rigby and Sgt. Alan Roberts from Penwortham Police Station took the handcuffs off and presented him with a cheque for 550 raised at a recent 60s and 70s night Photo: National World
Runners in the Garstang Running Club Guy's 10 road race set off on their ten mile run from Guy's Thatched Hamlet, Bilsborrow, near Preston Photo: David Hurst
Children are setting up a bumper sale of signed football shirts and other goods in their bid to raise more than £1,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley. They have approached their favourite football teams, including Preston North End, Blackpool and Liverpool, to sign shirts and footballs to be auctioned at Priory High School in Penwortham, near Preston Photo: RETRO