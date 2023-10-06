35 mind-blowing retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 1992, including North End and local schools

3 . Preston 1992

Guides, brownies, cubs and scouts joined forces at Warton, near Preston, for an annual fund-raising event. Children from the 1st Warton St Oswald's brownies, guides and scout group staffed stalls at their Christmas Fair at Warton Church Hall. More than £200 was raised and will be split between the four groups. Pictured: Scout Peter Harrison, guide Mary Hellewell, cub Mark Shuttleworth and brownie Jennifer Beck Photo: RETRO