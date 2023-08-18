The fish and chips shop in Watery Lane reopened under new management last November.

It had closed earlier that year in March after its owners struggled with the spiralling costs of ingredients and energy prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Hall and Richard Fisher-Goodwin took over the business, giving the store a complete renovation.

They shop was also renamed to Umberto’s Fish Bar to differentiate itself from its past.

“For our first week or two we ask you to please remember we aren’t Umberto,” Gavin said.

“We’re honouring the name but intend on becoming a bigger stamp in Preston than that of old.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on Friday (August 18), it was announced the shop would be closing its doors again “due to the rising costs of products”.

Umberto’s Fish Bar in Preston has closed just nine months after receiving new management (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Umberto’s Fish Bar said: “We tried to offer something different for Preston and it was either love or hate, but we are thankful to every person who has given us a chance.

“We tried with our indoor seating and had plans drawn up for outdoor seating and even an alcohol licence.

“All that means nothing if the price of our core stock items is at a level where we are struggling to make a profit.

The fish and chips shop reopened under new management in November 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are considering offers for Umberto’s as a business so you might all still get your £1.50 chicken leg to return, or you can bombard the new owners asking for it, like you did us.

“Please guys support your local chippy or food business as the independent guys all need your support right now.”

Residents were quick to voice their sadness at the news, with many stating how much they loved the food.

One person wrote: “Sorry to hear this news. Had some cracking meals from you and recently popped in for chips on the way home after long walks around the docks.

“Kudos for trying and serving some fabulous meals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “This is sad. We always found the food to be first class and we were lucky to have such quality nearby.

“Good luck in any new adventure.”

What is Umberto’s history?

Umberto Frediani had been serving up the nation’s favourite dish at his chip shop in Watery Lane since 1973, earning it a reputation as one of Preston’s favourite chippies.

But after nearly five decades behind the fryer, Italian-born Umberto hung up his apron, frying his last fish on November 20.

The chip shop bearing his name was subsequently bought by Martin Rimmer in November 2020, and was later ranked among the top ten fish and chip shops in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Martin Rimmer said: “Due to the rapidly rising costs of energy, packaging and ingredients I have had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close the shop.

“It's not a decision that has been taken lightly, every option was considered but the reality is I would have to apply a price increase of 30% to the entire menu.

“At a time when families are being squeezed financially I thought this would do more harm than good in the long run.”