One of the city’s best loved fish and chip shops, Umberto’s has been closed since March after its owners struggled with the spiralling costs of ingredients and energy prices.

Under new management and having undergone a complete refurbishment, the Ashton chippy has confirmed it will reopen at 4pm on Saturday (November 26).

Original owner Umberto Frediani retired in 2020 after nearly 50 years serving up the nation’s favourite dish from his shop in Watery Lane.

Now the chip shop bearing his name has been reinvented as Umberto’s Fish Bar and its ambitious new manager is eager to remind customers that this is not the Umberto’s that we have known since 1973.

"For our first week or two we ask you to please remember we aren’t Umberto,” said Gavin Hall, one of the new owners.

"We’re honouring the name but intend on becoming a bigger stamp in Preston than that of old.

"Where we differ from the rest is we don’t buy anything frozen, we make it all in house and probably too much filling on some items.

Umberto's fish and chip shop in Watery Lane, Preston will reopen on Saturday, November 26

"We aren’t wanting to be the next Umberto’s, we’re aiming to be the next big chippy brand, nationwide.”

And the first thing customers might notice is the new prices, which are significantly higher due to the escalating cost of supplying fresh fish and other ingredients.

With a large fish – fresh from Fleetwood docks – priced at £11 and a large chips costing £3.95, it means hungry customers will fork out nearly £15 for their fish supper.

The new menu at Umberto's in Watery Lane, Ashton where a large fish and chips cost nearly £15

For those unable or unwilling to splash that much cash on a chippy tea, there is the option of a medium fish for £8.50 or a small fish for £6. Small chips are priced at £1.95 and medium chips are £2.95.

There will also be ‘loaded chips’ priced at £6.50 to £7, which come with a choice of toppings including chilli, pulled pork, buffalo chicken, cheese and bacon.

From Saturday, customers will be able to grab a bite from the takeaway, but a new dine-in section will also open in January next year.

This weekend will be ‘walk-in orders only’, with a delivery service to launch in the weeks to come on Just Eat and Uber.

Announcing the opening on Facebook, management said: “The day has arrived. This Saturday at 4pm we will be opening our doors on the takeaway section only.

"We will be on delivery via our own website, Uber and Just Eat before Christmas!

“We appreciate and value all feedback that will come over the next few weeks and look forward to being a part of the local area.”