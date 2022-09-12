Umberto's fish and chip shop in Preston set to reopen soon under new management – this is when its doors may open again
A popular fish and chip shop in Preston is set to reopen under new management after “rising costs” forced it to close earlier in the year.
Umberto’s in Watery Lane shut its doors in March due to an increase in energy prices, as well as the rising costs of ingredients and packaging.
Owner Martin Rimmer – who took over the chip shop from Umberto Frediani after the 79-year-old’s retirement in 2020 – said he hoped to reopen in the future, but a date had not been set.
But the Ashton chip shop is set to reopen again in the coming weeks under new management, and has been undergoing a major refurbishment.
“The time is ticking away and, before you know it, our doors will be open,” a spokesman said.
When is Umberto’s set to reopen?
While no official opening date has been announced as of yet, Gavin Hall – one of Umberto’s news owners – hopes the restaurant will open by the beginning of October.
However, the opening date might be “delayed slightly” if certain materials needed for the refurbishment are unavailable.
Read More
Will customers be able to have a sit-down dinner?
Yes!
The newly-refurbished restaurant will offer dine-in and takeaway options, a feature Gavin says the site hasn’t seen in over 30 years.
The fish bar is also looking to acquire an alcohol license so customers “can have a beer or wine with [their] meal”.
Will there be any changes to the menu?
The menu will be kept “as traditional as possible,” but new items will be added.
While the new menu has been kept under wraps for now, Gavin said all produce will be locally sourced and nearly everything will be made in-house.
Umberto’s news owners are on the lookout for food suggestions to build a menu locals want.
What is Umberto’s history?
Umberto Frediani had been serving up the nation’s favourite dish at his chip shop in Watery Lane since 1973, earning it a reputation as one of Preston's favourite chippies.
But after nearly five decades behind the fryer, Italian-born Umberto hung up his apron, frying his last fish on November 20.
The chip shop bearing his name was subsequently bought by Martin Rimmer in November 2020, and was later ranked among the top ten fish and chip shops in Preston.