Owners of Hartleys Wine Bar in Preston hope to reopen soon following fire

The owners of a popular Preston city centre wine bar hope to reopen soon following a fire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST

A fire broke out at a domestic property located above Hartleys Wine Bar in Mount Street at around 12.45pm on Wednesday (August 16).

Four fire engines from Preston, Fulwood and Penwortham were called to the scene as well as the aerial ladder platform.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. They were in attendance for four hours.

A fire broke out at a domestic property located above Hartleys Wine BarA fire broke out at a domestic property located above Hartleys Wine Bar
Hartleys Wine Bar initially said they were aiming to reopen on Friday (August 18) following the “small fire”.

This was later changed to another date after an inspection revealed the true extent of the damage.

A spokesman for Hartleys Wine Bar said: “Following the fire in the accommodation yesterday, the damage is greater than we first thought.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the flamesFirefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames
“We were hoping to be open to trade this weekend.

“Some routine inspections need to be carried out before we can safely re-open to you all, our safety and that of our customers is paramount.

“We’re going to take a weekend off to recharge and we’ll be back hopefully early next week

“Thank you to everyone who’s sent good wishes to us.”

