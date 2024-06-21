Tickets selling fast as Sting, Pet Shop Boys and Sugarbabes set to headline Radio 2 in the Park in Preston
The full line-up of artists has been revealed for the Radio 2 in the Park festival coming to Preston this September.
The festivities will take place in Moor Park in Preston on Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September and will see Sting headlining the Saturday night and Pet Shop Boys headlining Sunday.
Fresh off the STING 3.0 tour, Sting, long-time collaborator Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas will be performing selections of music from Sting’s timeless discography, including solo hits, surprise rarities and The Police classics.
Sting said: “I’ve never been to Preston in my life, so I'm really looking forward to joining the Radio 2 line up as the Saturday headliner. I want to give a full picture of my entire career.
Pet Shop Boys will headline Sunday night, with Blackpool-born Chris Lowe and partner Neil Tennant presenting Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live production - a set featuring classic hits and the latest singles from their best-selling new album ‘Nonetheless’.
Neil and Chris of Pet Shop Boys said: “We’re looking forward to our first ever show in Preston and also to headlining this great annual Radio 2 event.”
As announced earlier today by Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the full line-up is:
Saturday 7th September
Sting
Sugababes
Snow Patrol
Craig David
Kim Wilde
Pixie Lott
Shaznay Lewis
Travis
Sunday 8th September
Pet Shop Boys
Manic Street Preachers
Sister Sledge feat. Kathy Sledge
Paul Heaton
Gabrielle
Shed Seven
Delta Goodrem
Haircut 100
Following last year's launch of the Radio 2 DJ stage in Victoria Park, Leicester, the ‘big top of bop’ will return to host some of the station’s favourite presenters.
As announced on this morning’s Vernon Kay show on Radio 2, this year for the first time, there will be a Pre-Party on Friday 6th September from 5-11pm, featuring some of the Radio 2 family of DJs taking to the stage to entertain 5000 listeners.
Presenters including Sara Cox, Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, Rylan and DJ Spoony will each be playing sets to kick off the weekend in style.
Vernon Kay said: “Lancashire!! Birth place and home of many great things we can be proud of…..but the future is a weekend like no other in Preston.
“Radio 2 will be adding a huge moment to the history books of Lancashire that the Red Rose can be proud of.”
Tickets for all three shows will go on sale at 8.15am tomorrow (Tuesday 4th June) and will be available via www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark
