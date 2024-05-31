"I can’t tell you how excited I am" Paddy McGuinness on having his own Radio 2 show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Self-proclaimed Lancastrian Paddy McGuinness has shared his excitement at getting his own show on Radio 2.

Paddy, who was born and raised in Bolton which he swears will always be Lancashire, is set to host a brand new show on Radio 2 from Sunday.

The comedian and presenter has previously stood in on the channel for other presenteres but now he will have his own show between 11-1pm every Sunday, broadcast from MediaCity in Salford.

Paddy McGuinness pictured inside a BBC Radio 2 studio. Credit: BBC

What has Paddy said about his show?

Paddy McGuinness said: “I can’t tell you how excited I’ve been about joining the amazing BBC Radio 2! I’ve been having a lot of fun with the production team, thinking up great new features, working out what music we’ll play and, of course, how we’ll involve the brilliant listeners every week.

“I’m so proud to be joining my fellow Boltonians – Sara Cox, Mark Radcliffe and Vernon Kay – on the station, but the Radio 2 presenting family have all been so welcoming, they are truly the loveliest bunch of people.

“What’s more, I’ll be presenting my show just down the road in the studios at MediaCity in Salford. Can it get any better than this!”

What has Michael Ball said?

Michael Ball said: “I just want to wish Good Luck to Paddy! For nearly ten years now, I've absolutely loved doing that show, but I couldn’t be happier handing it over to Paddy. I know he’ll take good care of it and also bring his own special gifts to the programme.”

On Michael’s final show last Sunday, himself and Paddy also had a comical exchange about the Bolton comic’s eventual takeover.

Speaking to Paddy, Michael said: “We are thrilled you are joining the Radio 2 family… I’m sure the listeners are going to love being with you every Sunday and I’m thrilled to be your warm up act.’

Paddy responded “Michael I’m looking being the filling in a Michael Ball and Elaine Paige sandwich”, to which Michael added “Dreams do come true Paddy!”

L: Paddy at Media City, Salford. R: With his fellow Radio 2 Boltonians Mark Radcliffe, Vernon Kay and Sara Cox. Credit BBC

What can you expect from Paddy’s show?

This weekend, Paddy will be introducing listeners to his show features:

-‘The Weekest Link’, a quiz that tests whether you've been paying attention to all the weird and wonderful things going on in the worlds of entertainment and popular culture across the previous seven days

-Paddy’s Sunday Dinner where he puts together a three course meal of starter, main and dessert, of the very best ways to spend a Sunday, based on his top pick of what the listeners tell him they are getting are up to

-The Secret Listener’s Club where, if you’re listening along to the show whilst out and about, he’d love to hear from you... Whether you’re hiding at soft play as the children run riot, sheltering from the rain watching them play sport, or tuning in whilst on a train journey, get in touch and let him know!

In Paddy’s second show (on Sunday, June 9), he will also be doing his first outside broadcast live from the team hotel at Soccer Aid which is taking place at Stamford Bridge football stadium.

Paddy will be hoping to impress between the sticks again this year as he plays for the England team as their goalkeeper, so he’ll be sharing stories of his time in camp with his team mates.

Want to feature on Paddy’s show?