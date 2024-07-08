Sheffield United | Getty Images

According to reports in the national media

EFL clubs have reportedly accused Sheffield United of breaking transfer rules, which has led to a disciplinary probe.

That is according to Sun Sport and the issue revolves around the Blades’ takeover saga - which has dragged on for some time. Owner Prince Abdullah is selling the club, but a new buyer has not yet been found. A group of US investors are said to be in negotiations - and it is representatives of the mystery California based group who’ve sparked complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reason being, according to the report, is that transfer business has been conducted prior to any completion of a takeover. Owners cannot act on behalf of the club they are looking to purchase. It’s claimed that the EFL have received reports of transfer negotiations taking place - the matter is now being looked into and ‘could result in disciplinary action’.

Two unnamed Americans are said to be fronting the consortium, with the Blades ‘hopeful’ of deal being completed before the season starts. North End host Sheffield United on Friday, 9 August for the Championship curtain raiser. Chris Wilder’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season and need to recruit players, having released 10 and lost four loan players this summer.