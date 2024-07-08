Sheffield United 'accused of breaking rules' by rivals amid links to ex-Preston North End stars
EFL clubs have reportedly accused Sheffield United of breaking transfer rules, which has led to a disciplinary probe.
That is according to Sun Sport and the issue revolves around the Blades’ takeover saga - which has dragged on for some time. Owner Prince Abdullah is selling the club, but a new buyer has not yet been found. A group of US investors are said to be in negotiations - and it is representatives of the mystery California based group who’ve sparked complaints.
The reason being, according to the report, is that transfer business has been conducted prior to any completion of a takeover. Owners cannot act on behalf of the club they are looking to purchase. It’s claimed that the EFL have received reports of transfer negotiations taking place - the matter is now being looked into and ‘could result in disciplinary action’.
Two unnamed Americans are said to be fronting the consortium, with the Blades ‘hopeful’ of deal being completed before the season starts. North End host Sheffield United on Friday, 9 August for the Championship curtain raiser. Chris Wilder’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season and need to recruit players, having released 10 and lost four loan players this summer.
The Blades have been linked with Alan Browne, whose PNE career has come to an end after 10-and-a-half years. United have also been credited with interest in Preston loan star from last season, Liam Millar, while both Championship sides have reportedly made moves for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.