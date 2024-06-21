Liam Millar | Getty Images

Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Liam Millar from FC Basel

It certainly would’ve been nice to see Liam Millar in a Preston North End shirt again next season - the Canadian has a trick up his sleeve, plays the game in a positive manner and generally gets supporters on the edge of their seat. But in reality, the chances of it happening never felt too great, after his season on loan from FC Basel. Not because Millar ripped it up nor struggled at the level - it actually felt the perfect stage for him, at this stage of his career.

But, it was clear that the 24-year-old had done enough - 10 goal contributions over the course of the campaign - to attract other English clubs. And the role on offer for him at Preston - regardless of how easy he settled in, liked the rest of the squad and enjoyed his time - just wasn’t one overly suited. Of course, PNE could’ve inserted a buy-option in the loan deal last summer and been in the front seat to sign Millar permanently.

Dangerous forward players demand sizable fees at Championship level and Millar was brought in create and score. A solid season, which you’d certainly argue he had, was always going to raise his value. And with one year left on his FC Basel contract, an auction - and clubs circling - was always on the cards. Sheffield United, relegated from the Premier League last season, look set to have secured his signature - if reports from Yorkshire are correct.

That isn’t the end of the world for North End, who were looking at other targets and can now cross out Millar’s name on any list. The noise around him can also stop; the last thing PNE needed was another summer of false dawns and hope over bringing a loan player back. Manager Ryan Lowe will be continuing with his wing-back system and with next season his fourth at the club, it’s now time to really get a specialist out there. Millar, for all his talent, was never going to be that.