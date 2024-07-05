State of play after Preston North End bid for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows
Preston North End have seen a bid rejected for Peterborough United wide man Harrison Burrows, the Lancashire Post understands.
Reports emerged on Friday morning, linking the Lilywhites with a shock move for last season’s League One Player of the Year. And it’s believed that North End made an approach for the Posh star, but saw it knocked back. A return to the table and follow-up offer is now understood to be unlikely from Preston.
Burrows has one year left to run on his contract at the Weston Homes Stadium. He has made more than 180 appearances for Peterborough, after coming through the academy. Last year, he provided 15 assists in League One and scored 12 goals in all competitions. Burrows, a left sided defender, can also play in midfield.
The 22-year-old would fill PNE’s void on the left flank, after Liam Millar returned to FC Basel following his loan spell. Doubt over a move happening will be music to Sheffield United’s ears - the Blades have been heavily linked with Burrows, but are struggling to complete deals as their takeover saga rumbles on.
Newly promoted Portsmouth, and Coventry City, have been credited with interest in Burrows this summer too. There were reports, earlier in the transfer window, that Sheffield United had agreed a £2million deal for the player - with a medical scheduled. However, he is yet to follow Ronnie Edwards out of Peterborough and it remains to be seen where the wide man ends up.
Preston are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window. Director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post - last month - that talks had been held with four targets, all of whom were under contract at their clubs. North End will be looking to strengthen in central defence and midfield - after club legend Alan Browne’s exit - as well as in wide areas.
