Troy Parrott spent a season on loan at PNE - scoring four goals in 34 appearances.

Former PNE loanee Troy Parrott has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

That is according to The Sun, who have suggested Wolves are interested in bringing the striker back to England in the transfer window. A number of top flight clubs have also been tipped with swoop after an impressive campaign in the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old has spent just one season with AZ Alkmaar following a reported £6.7m move to the Eredivise outfit in July 2024. But an outstanding season which saw him net 20 goals and register five assists in 47 appearances for the Cheese Farmers has prompted talk of a potential switch.

His contributions helped Maarten Martens’ men to a fifth-placed league finish as well as reaching the Europa League round of 16 before bowing out to eventual winners - and Parrot’s former club - Spurs.

Nonetheless, the Republic of Ireland international's stock is on the rise and Wolves are said to be leading the pursuit to bring him back to the Premier League this summer.

Vitor Pereira’s side will have to pay a substantial fee to secure the forward’s signature, with four years still remaining on his current terms at the AFAS Stadium.

It comes just two years after a frustrating injury-hit 2022-23 campaign with PNE. Parrott arrived in Lancashire in July 2022, with the Lilywhites fending off Championship rivals for his signature.

Penning a season-long loan deal from Spurs, there was high hope the forward could continue his fine run of form following an impressive eight-goal return for MK Dons the season prior. But a long-term hamstring injury ruled him out for large parts of his Deepdale stay, and Parrott scored four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

A loan stint the following year with Dutch side Excelsior saw the Irishman return to goal scoring form, with 10 netted in 24 outings. Parrott departed Spurs last summer as he headed into the final 12 months of his deal.

Troy Parrott’s ‘different’ PNE loan stay

Troy Parrott. | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Despite a frustrating spell in Lancashire, there were glimpses of what the 28-cap Irish international can bring to the table. Speaking on his time at Deepdale, Parrott admitted his loan stint was ‘different’ but insisted he enjoyed his time despite his injury issues.

He told the Lancashire Post at the time: ‘It's been different. No matter what I've enjoyed myself here, I've met some good people and I've had a good time. I do like it here. I like the players, the staff, the people around the building.’

