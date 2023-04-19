Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott comments on future as Preston North End loan nears its end

Parrott also does not want to get drawn into talks about his future, with the Irishman set to return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the Championship season as his PNE loan expires.

The 21-year-old has had a difficult time of it in PR1, winning a place in the side before suffering a long term injury in October – on the same day as he scored his first league goal for North End.

He’s since gone on to score once more, from the spot, since his return in January and admits this loan has been different to his previous ones. Last season, temporarily with MK Dons, he netted 11 times, including one in the play-off semi final.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott with a second half effort against Millwall

“It's been different,” Parrott said. “I don't want to speak too much on it now but I'm sure if you speak to me at the end of the season I'll have a better answer for you. It depends on the play-offs in a way, we have four games left and anything can happen in those four games. No matter what I've enjoyed myself here, I've met some good people and I've had a good time.

On his future, he said: “I don't want to think about that too much right now but I do like it here, I like the players, I like the staff, I like the people around the building but I don't want to speak on it too early.”

Parrott has been putting himself about in the North End side of late, seemingly emulating close friend Ched Evans who is out for the rest of the season and adopts a rough and tumble approach to football.

Preston no.15 has not been afraid to put his body on the line and win free kicks for his side, taking a few kicks for his trouble, but he’s more than happy to do that. He feels his style of play is complimenting strike partner Tom Cannon’s.

He said: “That's just the way I play, I like being fouled, I like winning free kicks for the team. I want to help the team in any way that I can. Being fouled so much can only be a good thing. I just want to keep going.

“I think it flows, that's the most important thing. If I'm dropping in and the lads in front aren't running in behind or they're not creating space for me to come into then it'll just fall apart and we'll be too cramped.

