Liam Delap | Camera Sport

Both strikers spent the 2022/23 season at Deepdale

Former Preston North End loan strikers Liam Delap and Troy Parrott have been sold for a combined £21million.

Both players spent the 2022/23 campaign at Deepdale, with Parrott joining from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and Delap arriving from Manchester City in the January. Last season, the latter was loaned out to Eredivisie outfit Excelsior Rotterdam - while Delap had a third loan spell in the Championship, with Hull City.

And, this weekend, the pair both left their parent clubs permanently. Parrott has headed back to the Netherlands, in a reported £6.7m move to AZ Alkmaar. Spurs have inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal, with the Republic of Ireland international signing a five-year contract at AFAS Stadion. Last season, Parrott scored 17 goals for the relegated Dutch club.

As for Delap, the 21-year-old will be plying his trade in the Premier League next season - after signing for newly promoted Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys, according to reports, have paid an initial £15m for the front man - with an additional £5m in potential add-ons. Southampton are said to have agreed a deal for Delap too, but Portman Road was his chosen destination.

He has also put pen-to-paper on a contract until 2029. The England -U21 international scored eight goals in 32 appearances for the Tigers, last season. Delap spent the first half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Stoke, before making the switch to PNE - for whom he netted once in 15 outings. Parrott found the net four times in 34 appearances.

On his move to AZ, the Irishman said: "I think AZ is the perfect club for me to take the next steps in my development. It helps me that I already played in the Netherlands last season and am therefore used to the competition and life here."

Meanwhile, Delap said: "The manager here likes to play exciting football. It's quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I'll work as hard as I can to help the team."