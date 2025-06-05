Liam Delap scored one goal in 15 games for PNE during the 2022-23 campaign.

Liam Delap has credited his development while on loan at PNE, Hull City and Stoke City which has earned him a move to Chelsea.

The 22-year-old completed a £30m deal to the south London outfit on Wednesday evening after an impressive campaign for Ipswich Town.

Despite only arriving at Portman Road last summer from Manchester City for £20m, the Tractor Boys have earned their money back - and some - for the striker, who scored 12 goals in the Premier League last term.

This sparked interest among some of the biggest names in English football, with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Aged 20, Delap arrived at Deepdale on loan from Manchester City in January 2023 after a poor stint with Stoke City. But his frustrations would continue in Lancashire - scoring just one goal in 15 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Indeed, the frontman found himself behind Tom Cannon, who stole the stage during his season-long spell with Ryan Lowe’s men.

After an underwhelming campaign with North End, Delap enjoyed a more successful season with Hull City, which prompted a move to Ipswich last summer.

And after completing his big-money move to Chelsea, the former Lilywhites loanee has credited all his loan clubs for his development.

Liam Delap credits PNE, Hull & Stoke after Chelsea signing

‘I had a few loans and I learned a lot from them,’ he told the official club website following his signing.

‘You are a mixture of all these different experiences, so I’ve taken little bits from everywhere I’ve been and then built it together as one. I’m always learning and developing.

‘The most important thing for me last summer was going somewhere where I could play a lot of minutes. That was the opportunity I felt I needed, to go and express myself and show the player I am. Ipswich gave me that opportunity, which was so important, and I’m very grateful for that.

It’s a lifetime of graft. Since I was eight or nine years old, I was focused on football. I never wanted to do anything else, and I’ve given everything I could to make it happen.

‘It’s such a long and hard period and things can be tough for you, but I’ve always enjoyed it. I just love football; I’d be playing with my mates if I wasn’t a professional.

‘Fortunately, I’m alright at it – and I’m delighted that graft has worked out and I’m here now at Chelsea.’

Former PNE loanee Liam Delap on signing for Chelsea

Two-years on from his PNE loan spell, Delap is now an established Premier League striker and was very-much in-demand this summer.

This saw the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle, Everton and more on the trail for his signature as his stock grows in the English game. But it was Chelsea who won the race for his signing - penning a six-year deal.

‘Growing up watching this club, I understand the stature of it and how incredible it has been over the years,’ he says.

‘I wanted to come here to win trophies. When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top, and they have the quality and the players to do that. The hunger and desire to keep adding trophies, to take the club back to where it belongs, that is the main objective.’