Preston North End confirm three more friendlies after Liverpool with trip to Bolton Wanderers

By George Hodgson
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:08 BST
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
Bolton Wanderers | Getty Images
Three more friendlies announced by Preston North End

Preston North End have confirmed three more pre-season friendlies against Bamber Bridge, Chorley and Bolton Wanderers.

The Lilywhites had already announced their summer fixtures against Liverpool and Getafe, and Paul Heckingbottom’s side will gear up for those matches with two local encounters.

Pre-season for Preston will begin with the double-header against Brig and Chorley, with the Wanderers game slotted in at the end of July. It has been confirmed that these five fixtures are all the ones supporters will be able to attend this summer.

Tickets for Brig and Chorley are available on the night, though supporters are advised to buy online for the trip to the latter. Prices for both are available on the club website. Ticket details for the Bolton Wanderers friendly will be confirmed in due course.

Pre-season friendly schedule

Tuesday, 8 July, 7pm: Bamber Bridge (A),

Wednesday, 9 July, 7:30pm: Chorley (A)

Sunday, 13 July, 3pm: Liverpool (H)

Friday, 18 July, 7pm local time/6pm UK time: Getafe (A)

Saturday, 26 July, 3pm: Bolton Wanderers (A)

